Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells 341 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $27,201.57.

On Monday, May 13th, Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49.

Shares of LNTH traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,977. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 168,114 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 42.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

