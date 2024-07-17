Insider Selling: Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Sells 36,124 Shares of Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) Director Abraham Jonker sold 36,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$93,199.92.

Mandalay Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of MND opened at C$2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$74.84 million during the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

