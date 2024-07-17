Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells 10,601 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

PAYO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 2,068,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,852. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Payoneer Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.