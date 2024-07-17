Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells 10,601 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Payoneer Global Price Performance
PAYO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 2,068,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,852. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on Payoneer Global
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Payoneer Global
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Payoneer Global
- About the Markup Calculator
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.