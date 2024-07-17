Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Update

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 11,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ INSM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,271,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,022. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.63.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

Insider Activity at Insmed

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $2,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $45,029,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth about $1,820,000.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.