Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,779 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,172,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,241,000 after buying an additional 264,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 605,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 187,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James G. Pratt acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $311,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,422.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 405,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,451. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

