Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.9% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 16.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.92. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

