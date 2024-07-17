Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.25.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

