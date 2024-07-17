Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 1,609 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,018 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,522,000 after buying an additional 355,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $5,860,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 24.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

