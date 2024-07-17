Inspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 880.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1395 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

