Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE AAT opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.29.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.39 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

