Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSWC opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

