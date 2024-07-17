Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 17,787 RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of RxSight by 16.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight in the first quarter worth $364,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in RxSight by 8.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter worth about $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. RxSight’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Andrews sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $906,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $734,393.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250 in the last three months. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RxSight from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

