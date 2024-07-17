Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 5,147 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,147 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Credicorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 933,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 35,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $171.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.26. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.13%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Further Reading

