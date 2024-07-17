Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,375.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jan M. Janick sold 6,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $263,421.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,375.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 1.8 %

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

