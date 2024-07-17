Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after buying an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 483,422 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.87.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE OXY opened at $62.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

