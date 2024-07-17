Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The firm has a market cap of $917.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

