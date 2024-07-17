Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,740.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $663,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,646 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Primoris Services stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

