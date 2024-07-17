Inspire Investing LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

