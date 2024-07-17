Inspire Investing LLC Invests $361,000 in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 217,246 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Paragon 28 by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paragon 28

About Paragon 28

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.