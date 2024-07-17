Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned 0.32% of Unity Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

UNTY opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNTY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNTY

Insider Transactions at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.