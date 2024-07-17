Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 10,746 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after buying an additional 801,644 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Herbalife by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after buying an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Herbalife during the first quarter worth about $4,013,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the fourth quarter worth about $5,799,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 148,851 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,607.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,607.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $418,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Herbalife Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

