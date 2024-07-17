Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,431 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 9.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,483,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.60. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EchoStar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EchoStar

EchoStar Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.