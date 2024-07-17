Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 7,004 Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE:DCO opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.21 million, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.42. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Ducommun’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

