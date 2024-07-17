Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in World Acceptance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.38. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $94.57 and a 12-month high of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

