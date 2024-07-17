Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 16,070.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDU Resources Group

Insider Buying and Selling at MDU Resources Group

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,639.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.