Inspire Investing LLC Sells 21,816 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,816 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 755,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 247.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 80,531 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 167.6% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 66,929 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,894.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.73.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

