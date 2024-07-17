Inspire Investing LLC Sells 73 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $1,513,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day moving average of $180.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

