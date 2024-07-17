Inspire Investing LLC Takes $897,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $4,522,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Universal Health Services by 8.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,784,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $194.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

