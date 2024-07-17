Inspire Investing LLC Takes $904,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,155,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,702,000 after purchasing an additional 257,264 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Stock Down 0.4 %

VST opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $107.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

