Inspire Investing LLC Trims Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,938,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $9,755,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 248,751 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,475.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,768 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 91,911 shares during the period.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.