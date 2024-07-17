Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.33.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $145.87 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $328.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 360.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 101.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

