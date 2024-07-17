Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.78

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 179614 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTR shares. Itau BBA Securities raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price for the company.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTR

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $9,155,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 228,528 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 57,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.