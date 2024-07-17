Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Shares Gap Down to $30.65

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.65, but opened at $29.20. Interpublic Group of Companies shares last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 651,775 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

