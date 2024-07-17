Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Up 11.0% in June

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. The company had a trading volume of 534,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,706. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

