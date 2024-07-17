Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after purchasing an additional 677,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.37.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.20 on Wednesday, reaching $428.81. The stock had a trading volume of 831,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,822. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.