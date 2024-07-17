Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $459.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $451.00 to $459.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.37.

ISRG opened at $438.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.56. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

