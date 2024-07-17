Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:PPA traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, reaching $107.33. 167,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.18. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

