Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.80

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 64422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,076,000 after acquiring an additional 421,148 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,421,000 after buying an additional 393,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 883,970 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 479,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

