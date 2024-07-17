Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.80

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 64422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.41.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.55.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
