Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Down 4.2%

Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.71 and last traded at $63.92. Approximately 16,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 69,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.72.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $881.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Semiconductors ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.