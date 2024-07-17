Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $88.93

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.93 and last traded at $88.87, with a volume of 16321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,211,000 after acquiring an additional 917,284 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

