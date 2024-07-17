Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,558 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 467% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,156 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $711.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,621.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,653.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

