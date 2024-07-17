IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

