IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.73.
A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA
IQVIA Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IQVIA
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.