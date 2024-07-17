Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.55

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.55 and last traded at $97.31, with a volume of 236097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.7 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.95%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,553 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,378. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

