iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,512,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $100.52. 3,472,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.75.
About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
