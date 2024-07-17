iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.03

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.03 and last traded at $61.03, with a volume of 3500575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

