iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 146.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $62.25. 10,035,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,216. The company has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.32.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.