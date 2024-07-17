iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.29% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $80,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,638. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

