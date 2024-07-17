iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.91

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.91 and last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 63272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,123,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,884,000 after purchasing an additional 585,433 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 874.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,559,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,209 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 716,890 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,329,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

