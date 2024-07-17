iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 27,294 shares.The stock last traded at $79.54 and had previously closed at $79.62.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $965.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.