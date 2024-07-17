iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 515,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 40,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,523,000 after buying an additional 164,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

