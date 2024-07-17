iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 459,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 515,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ AAXJ opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
